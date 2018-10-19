Missing Army General: Military parades 13 suspects

Thirteen suspects have been paraded by the Nigerian army, in connection with the missing Major general Idris Alkali, in Jos south local government area, of Plateau State.

The Commander of the 3rd armour Division Garrison command, Brigadier General Umar Mohammed told journalists that after thorough investigations, the army will hand over the suspects to the police, for due process.

He also said that some of the detainees are not directly connected to the incident, but saw the perpetrators committing the act.

The suspects have been handed over to the police Authority, in Jos .

Share this: Tweet



