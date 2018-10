The Federation Account Allocation Committee has distributed N698.71 Billion to the three tiers of government.

The amount shared at the FAAC meeting represents a decline of N43.13bn over the August allocation of N741.84bn.

A breakdown shows the Federal Government got N300.1billion, states N184.43billion while Local Government Councils got N139bn.

The committee also allocated the sum of N59.09bn to oil producing states based on the derivation principle of 13 per cent.

