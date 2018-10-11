More than 1,000 hectares of rice farms destroyed by flood in Katsina

The floods that accompanied this Year’s wet farming season, may have some of the Farmers counting losses as it has destroyed more-than One Thousand Hectares of Rice Farms in Kaita and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina state.

Majority of the affected Farmers are Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Rice-Anchor-Borrower programme in the state.

Farmers in Kaita local government area, are known for their all year round wet and dry season farming, including livestock rearing.

It was no surprise that they embraced the Federal Government’s policy of Massive Rice Production, the Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

One of the affected Farmers confirmed that More-than One Thousand Seven Hundred Rice Farmers in Ten Communities have lost their Farms to the Flood.

The Rice Farmers are appealing to the Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Company to come to their aid, because they were assured that Insurance for their farms included in the Rice-Anchor-Borrowers programme.

The Farmers say they have been patiently waiting for a positive response from the Katsina District Office of the Nigeria Agriculture Insurance Cooperation .

