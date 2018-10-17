Home International More than two million Venezuelans flee country amidst food shortage
The United Nation’s Joint Special Representative for Venezuelan Refugees, Eduardo Stein, is in Colombia amidst calls for a regional response to better handle a growing exodus of Venezuelans leaving their country.

Stein was in Colombia’s border region of Cucuta to see the situation for himself.

Stein called for regional nations to provide a common response to Venezuelans seeking respite from food shortages and a flailing economy back home.

Nearly one million Venezuelans are in Colombia. The United Nations estimates that more than two million Venezuelans have fled their country amidst food and medical shortages, economic hardship and insecurity.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denies there is an exodus of people leaving the OPEC nation.

