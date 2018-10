At least 6 persons have been killed and 80 injured in a train cash in Morocco. The crash occurred on Tuesday, Oct. the 16th

According to officials, the train derailed at Rabat, near Sidi Bouknadel, a town near Rabat, the Moroccan capital.

Rabat is the busy coastal line connecting the capital to the commercial hub in Casablanca

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

