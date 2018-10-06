Home Football Murray strike gives Brighton win over West Ham
Murray strike gives Brighton win over West Ham
Football
Sports
0

Murray strike gives Brighton win over West Ham

0
0
now viewing

Murray strike gives Brighton win over West Ham

Glenn Murray scored his fifth goal of the season to give Brighton victory over West Ham in an entertaining Premier League match at the Amex Murray stroked home Kayal’s excellent cross from the left on 25 minutes for the only goal of the game.

The Hammers responded positively, with Marko Arnautovic threatening to equalise before half-time.

The visitors continued to press in the second half, but Brighton held on to claim all three points.

The hosts had opportunities to extend their lead, though, and Murray twice headed over the crossbar.

But his first-half goal was ultimately enough for the Seagulls to secure only their second win of the season.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies