My impeachment is ‘illegal’, says Ekiti ex-speaker

The impeached speaker of Ekiti state House of Assembly, Kolawole Oluwawole said he remains the head of parliament, and calls the action of the group of 14, illegal.

He addressed newsmen at his official residence in Ado Ekiti in company with nine other lawmakers.

Oluwawole claims no fewer than 18 of the 26-member House of Assembly can carry out an impeachment.

It would be recalled that the speaker and his deputy, Sina Animasahun were on Thursday impeached. The lawmakers however immediately elected Adeniran Alagbada as new speaker while the former Deputy Speaker, Segun Adewunmi is returned as the Deputy Speaker.

The new leader of Business in the House is the former Minority Leader, Gboyega Aribisogan while a new defector to the APC, Sunday Akinniyi is now the Minority leader.

