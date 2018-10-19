Home Health NAFDAC on high alert over drug containing human parts
NAFDAC on high alert over drug containing human parts
NAFDAC on high alert over drug containing human parts

Image result for NAFDAC on high alert over drug containing human partsThe National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control is on high alert after receiving credible information that some Chinese drugs containing human remains would be imported into the country.

NAFDAC Director General has immediately alerted the agency’s ports Inspection Directorate to be on the lookout since the drugs may be brought into the country as small packages.

The pharmacovigilance post-marketing Directorate has also been alerted and mandated to conduct surveillance in market places so as to determine if the drug has infiltrated pharmacies.

NAFDAC insists it is abreast of the situation and would ensure that the public is kept out of harms way.

