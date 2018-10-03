Home Business Naira depreciates to N363.88/$ in I&E window
Naira depreciates to N363.88/$ in I&E window
Business
Nigeria
0

Naira depreciates to N363.88/$ in I&E window

0
0
now viewing

Naira depreciates to N363.88/$ in I&E window

now playing

We are reviewing information to resolve $8.1 bln MTN repatriation - CBN

now playing

CBN to withdraw dirty notes from circulation

now playing

CBN forex interventions hit $963m in August-Report

now playing

CBN slams 4 banks N5.87bn over foreign exchange illegal deals

now playing

Loans for manufacturing, agric, other sectors at 9% - CBN

Naira has again depreciated to N363.88 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded on the window dropped by eight percent.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N363.88 per dollar yesterday from N363.74 per dollar last week Thursday, indicating 14 kobo depreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded on the window yesterday Tuesday Oct. 2 rose by eight percent to $313.30 million from $289.73 million last week Thursday.

However, the Naira yesterday appreciated by 50 kobo in the parallel market. According to reports, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N359 per dollar from N359.5 per dollar last week Thursday, indicating 50 kobo appreciation of the Naira.

Related Posts

We are reviewing information to resolve $8.1 bln MTN repatriation – CBN

TVCN 0

CBN to withdraw dirty notes from circulation

TVCN 1

CBN forex interventions hit $963m in August-Report

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies