NASS meets with executives to discuss national issues

The Leadership of the National Assembly has met with the Ministers of National Planning and Finance in what Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, said is an Executive-Legislature interface to address burning national issues.

Earlier at plenary, Lasun hinted his colleagues the meeting was to iron out issues on their welfare

The meeting, which held behind closed doors, had the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Speaker Yusuf Lasun and House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila among other legislators in attendance.

Share this: Tweet



