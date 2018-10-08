NCAA restores Certificate of International Aviation College, Ilorin

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has had its approved training organisation (ATO) certificate of the International Aviation College, Ilorin restored.

The Institute said over the weekend that the NCAA gave the approval for the restoration on October 3, 2018.

NCAA said it hinged its decision to restore the certificate on the closure of gaps discovered by the authority when it carried its audit of activities in the college that promoted the withdrawal of its operating certificate.

The certificate is being restored because of the “closure of a good number of the findings by the management of the International Aviation College, Ilorin.

“The remarkable commitment demonstrated in closing the remaining findings as verified during the recent re-certification audit of your college.”

The NCAA’s letter, which was signed by the acting Director of Licencing on behalf of the Director General, however, expressed expectation that the college would “make every effort to close pending findings and notify the Authority as soon as possible.”

NCAA said the Approved Training Organisation Certificate was issued in accordance with the provisions of the Civil Aviation Act 2006 and it authorised the college to carry out training in the following areas:

Private Pilot License Training (A), Commercial Pilot License Training (A), Single-Engine Rating Training (A), Multi-Engine Rating Training (A), Instrument Rating Training, Private Pilot License Training (H), Commercial Pilot License Training (H), Single-Engine Rating Training (H) and Flight Dispatcher Training.

The College said ‘The International Aviation College’, Ilorin was established by the Kwara State Government to provide world class training that would enable Kwarans and others to “tap into extant opportunities in the aviation industry”

