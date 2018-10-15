NCDMB donates relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, Engineer Simbi Wabote has empathised with displaced persons whose homes and property have been sacked by the natural hazard in Amassoma, Tombia and Igbogene communities.

The NCDMB is making life more meaningful for the flood victims with donations of food and other relief materials.

Engineer Simbi Wabote and top officials of the NCDMB also visited the displaced persons camp in Igbogene where he called on corporate organisations to support government’s effort in catering for their welfare.

The people of Amassoma, Tombia and Igbogene expressed gratitude to the NCDMB.

