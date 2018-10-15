Home News NCDMB donates relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa
NCDMB donates relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa
News
Nigeria
0

NCDMB donates relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

0
0
now viewing

NCDMB donates relief materials to flood victims in Bayelsa

now playing

Nigeria's Gas Park will be world class - Kachikwu

Image result for NCDMB donates relief materials to flood victims in BayelsaThe Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, Engineer Simbi Wabote has empathised with displaced persons whose homes and property have been sacked by the natural hazard in Amassoma, Tombia and Igbogene communities.

The NCDMB is making life more meaningful for the flood victims with donations of food and other relief materials.

Engineer Simbi Wabote and top officials of the NCDMB also visited the displaced persons camp in Igbogene where he called on corporate organisations to support government’s effort in catering for their welfare.

The people of Amassoma, Tombia and Igbogene expressed gratitude to the NCDMB.

Related Posts

Nigeria’s Gas Park will be world class – Kachikwu

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies