NDLEA destroys 1,323 hectares of Indian hemp farm

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA have destroyed more than one thousand, three hundred hectares of Indian hemp farms in Ipogun, Ondo State. Six suspects were arrested during the operation.

TVC’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reports that it has become a ritual of sort in the last five years, for officials of

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to carry out operations like this in the forest, where Indian hemp is cultivated. This year, NDLEA Officials carried out such operations in Ondo State.

Tagged Operation Thunder Strike, drug officials invaded cannabis farms in Ipogun, Ifedore Local Government Area of the State.

Getting to the cannabis farms was a herculean task for the NDLEA officials. They have to park their vehicles and trek into the forest, where Indian hemp cultivation is the order of the day.

For more than two hours, the officials, led by the Agency’s Deputy Director of operations and Investigation, Fred Ezeorah, walked a long distance, before they could discover twenty-four different farms.

Large quantities of Cannabis Sativa, estimated to be about 350 Bags, were also destroyed by burning.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, Haruna Gagara, who reeled-out some of the achievements of the command, warned Indian hemp cultivators to relocate from the State, as they are ready to make life unbearable for them.

The NDLEA officials vowed to continue with raids on cannabis farms, until indian hemp cultivators are flushed out of the State.

Share this: Tweet



