NEMA receives 50th flight of assisted voluntary returnees from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received the 50th flight of assisted voluntary Returnees from Libya.

The Flights brought the total number of Returnees to 10,000 Returnees specifically from Libya since April, 2017.

On Friday morning, NEMA received 161 Returnees from the IOM with 9 medical cases, 12 pregnant women and one 7 year old unaccompanied minor. Amongst the 161 were 147 adults, 4 children and 10 infants.

Earlier on Tuesday, NEMA had received a batch of 149 returnees making a total 310 Returnees brought back in the week.

Last Tuesday, a pregnant woman went into Labour immediately on arrival at the MMIA cargo wing sand she delivered of a baby boy by the combine team of medical personnel.

The Zonal Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Alh Suleman Yakubu on behalf of Federal Government thanked the IOM and other development partners on their humanitarian efforts on the Special Assisted Voluntary Repatriation.

Represented by Mr. Segun Afolayan that the Coordinator noted that since the MOU with IOM in 2011, the synergy and partnership of UN agency has smooth and improving delivery service by Nigerian Agency.

Share this: Tweet



