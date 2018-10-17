Nestoil announces Obinna Ufudo as new ED, operations

Nestoil Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading oil and gas Engineering Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) company has announced the appointment of Obinna Ufudo as its Executive Director, Operations.

Ufudo, a seasoned financial services and corporate management professional joins Nestoil with over two decades of experience across multiple industries. He has held senior level positions in Trading, Investments, General Management and Financial Advisory capacities.

Ufudo was the Group President/Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), from 2011 to 2014, where he led the turn-around and repositioning of the company. He had supervisory responsibility for Transcorp’s power, hospitality, agriculture and oil & gas businesses.

A British Chevening Scholar, Ufudo holds a Master of Science degree in International Securities, Investment & Banking from the University of Reading, UK. He also holds an Executive Master in Business degree from the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona Spain and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology. He is an alumni of the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Commenting on the appointment, Nestoil’s Group Managing Director Dr. Ernest Obiejesi, said:

“Nestoil is quite pleased to welcome Obinna Ufudo to our team. His career experiences bring further depth to our work force and will support our continued push for excellence and improved performance in our businesses.”

