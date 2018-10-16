New concealed grave discovered in Jalisco, Mexico

A new concealed grave in Jalisco, Mexico in which 10 corpses have been discovered and exhumed.

The grave was located by staff from the General Prosecutor”s Office of the State of Jalisco in the Agua Escondida neighborhood, Tonala municipality on Tuesday

The bodies, all in a state of decomposition, were unearthed in a lot that can be accessed from the street, and in which it is presumed there could be more victims.

Among the remains found is that of a woman.

The first signs indicate that these people lost their lives no less than 20 days ago.

The search work continues on the place.

Share this: Tweet



