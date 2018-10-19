New syrup unveiled for treatment of tuberculosis in Nigeria

A new syrup has been created for the treatment of childhood tuberculosis in Nigeria. The national TB and leprosy control program says this development will go a long way, in bringing down the high burden of tuberculosis in children.

Tvc’s Kemi Balogun reports that Tuberculosis, also referred to as TB, is a chronic and highly contagious

respiratory infection caused by a bacterium called ‘mycobacterium tuberculosis “ The infection can affect any organ of the body especially the lungs, and it’s among the top ten causes of death among children worldwide.

Nigeria ranks 7th among the 30 high burden countries and second within Africa for TB, TB/HIV and multi drug resistant TB.

The world health organization estimates that about 1 million children under the age of 15 currently suffer from TB worldwide and more than 200,000 die each year. And 1 in 10 die from untreated TB.

The invention of the Isoniazid syrup is simply to make it easier for the treatment of childhood TB. Funding remains a key factor and challenge for getting infected persons and children on treatment.

Experts believe that more effort should be made to improve TB treatment in children by ensuring early and accurate diagnosis,focused training of health workers on childhood TB/HIV care, and an effective adherence to the

counseling of caregivers.

Share this: Tweet



