Home Health NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf suspended by governing council
NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf suspended by governing council
Health
News
Nigeria
0

NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf suspended by governing council

0
0
now viewing

NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf suspended by governing council

now playing

Foreign exchange drops by $1.09 billion in two weeks.

now playing

Senate to investigate alleged $3.8 billion subsidy budget

now playing

APC primaries: Bindow floors Ribadu, Buhari in-law at appeal panel

now playing

2019 Presidential Elections : We have no preferred candidate - USA

now playing

Senate asks CBN stop ATM card charges by banks

The executive secretary of NHIS, Usman Yusuf has been suspended by the scheme’s governing council.

Senior workers at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) had earlier urged the Nigerian government to ask the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Usman Yusuf, to step aside after again accusing him of fraud.

the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria at the NHIS restated some of the alleged misconducts over which Mr Yusuf was suspended from office last year and accused him of refusing to turn a new leaf since his reinstatement.

The executive secretary was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in July 2017 over alleged gross misconduct and fraud.

The minister then set up a panel to investigate the allegations.

Details Later

Related Posts

Foreign exchange drops by $1.09 billion in two weeks.

TVCN 0

Senate to investigate alleged $3.8 billion subsidy budget

TVCN 0

APC primaries: Bindow floors Ribadu, Buhari in-law at appeal panel

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies