NHIS boss, Usman Yusuf suspended by governing council

The executive secretary of NHIS, Usman Yusuf has been suspended by the scheme’s governing council.

Senior workers at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) had earlier urged the Nigerian government to ask the Executive Secretary of the scheme, Usman Yusuf, to step aside after again accusing him of fraud.

the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria at the NHIS restated some of the alleged misconducts over which Mr Yusuf was suspended from office last year and accused him of refusing to turn a new leaf since his reinstatement.

The executive secretary was suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in July 2017 over alleged gross misconduct and fraud.

The minister then set up a panel to investigate the allegations.

Details Later

