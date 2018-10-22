Home Health NHIS workers protest Yusuf’s resumption, block entrance of office
NHIS workers protest Yusuf’s resumption, block entrance of office
Health
News
Nigeria
0

NHIS workers protest Yusuf’s resumption, block entrance of office

0
0
now viewing

NHIS workers protest Yusuf’s resumption, block entrance of office

now playing

Kaduna curfew's compliance level high as arms takes over streets

now playing

Kaduna clash: NYSC suspends resumption of Batch C Orientation course

now playing

24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs

now playing

Buhari to visit Seme border in Lagos on Tuesday

now playing

New national minimum wage: We remain undaunted - Organised labour

Image result for Police escorts suspended NHIS boss to office, teargas protestersThe police has fired teargas canisters at workers of the National Health Insurance Scheme who are currently protesting against the resumption of Executive secretary Yusuf Usman.

Yusuf was suspended last week by the scheme’s governing board for allegedly inflating the scheme’s 2018 budget.

The board said it suspended Yusuf for inflating the cost of biometric capturing machines to illegally execute N30 billion in federal government bond.

It also accused Yusuf of embarking on travels “in defiance to council directive.”

But Yusuf had, rejected his suspension by the board and had said that he would resume his normal duties today.

Related Posts

Kaduna curfew’s compliance level high as arms takes over streets

TVCN 0

Kaduna clash: NYSC suspends resumption of Batch C Orientation course

TVCN 0

24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies