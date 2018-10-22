NHIS workers protest Yusuf’s resumption, block entrance of office

The police has fired teargas canisters at workers of the National Health Insurance Scheme who are currently protesting against the resumption of Executive secretary Yusuf Usman.

Yusuf was suspended last week by the scheme’s governing board for allegedly inflating the scheme’s 2018 budget.

The board said it suspended Yusuf for inflating the cost of biometric capturing machines to illegally execute N30 billion in federal government bond.

It also accused Yusuf of embarking on travels “in defiance to council directive.”

But Yusuf had, rejected his suspension by the board and had said that he would resume his normal duties today.

