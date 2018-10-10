NHRC, NGO partner to support women in crisis situation

The National Human Rights Commission, in collaboration with a non-governmental organization, Women For Women, has developed strategic means to help rebuild and support women in crisis

situations.

This synergy strengthened through the signing of a memorandum of understanding, which is expected to bridge the gap between the Commission and vulnerable groups and women in the rural areas.

Women who are marginalized and ravaged by conflict will through this means be educated on the their fundamental human rights and empowered in order to become self reliant.

