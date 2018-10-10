Home News NHRC, NGO partner to support women in crisis situation
NHRC, NGO partner to support women in crisis situation
News
Nigeria
0

NHRC, NGO partner to support women in crisis situation

0
0
now viewing

NHRC, NGO partner to support women in crisis situation

now playing

NHRC signs MOU to tackle issue of human rights violations

anthony-ojukwu-tvcnews
now playing

Senate kicks as Anthony Ojukwu resumes as NHRC boss

The National Human Rights Commission, in collaboration with a non-governmental organization, Women For Women, has developed strategic means to help rebuild and support women in crisis
situations.

This synergy strengthened through the signing of a memorandum of understanding, which is expected to bridge the gap between the Commission and vulnerable groups and women in the rural areas.

Women who are marginalized and ravaged by conflict will through this means be educated on the their fundamental human rights and empowered in order to become self reliant.

Related Posts

NHRC signs MOU to tackle issue of human rights violations

TVCN 1
anthony-ojukwu-tvcnews

Senate kicks as Anthony Ojukwu resumes as NHRC boss

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies