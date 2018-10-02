Niger United, Safety Babes continue to top National Handball League phase 2

Leaders from phase one, Niger United, have continued to top the table as action hots up in the men’s category of the Phase of two of the National Handball League going on in Lagos.

To consolidate their lead, Niger defeated Lagos Seasiders 36 to 31 to continue to set the pace of the tournament.

Other teams continue their catch up as Kada Stars defeated Prison Key Boys 33 to 30, the Chief of Army Staff Shooters thrashed Plateau Vipers 28 to 10.

In other games Kano Pillars edged Sokoto Rima Strikers 39 to 29 goals and the Civil Defenders spanked the Borno Spiders 35 to 20 goals.

For the women, the Safety Babes continue to lead with a 30 to 23 goals victory over Lagos Seasiders Babes in front of their home fans.

Owena Queens outscored the Desert Queens 29-21, Edo Dynamos got a slim win 19-18 over Kada Queens, Civil Defender Babes humbled Abia Valiants 30-23, while Imo Grasshoppers lost 29-20 to Plateau Peacocks.

