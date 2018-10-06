Nigeria Athletes chase medals as 2018 Youth Olympic Games begin in Buenos

Nigerian athletes are hoping to win medals in their various events as the 2018 Youth Olympic Games begin in Buenos Aires, Argentina today (Saturday).

The country will be represented by 17 athletes in seven sports at the quadrennial event, which ends on October 18.

Nigeria will feature in athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, golf, table tennis and wrestling at the Games.

The team departed Nigeria for Argentina during the week and will begin their medal chase on Sunday in badminton when Aminat Ilori plays in the preliminary rounds of the women’s singles.

The table tennis duo Esther Oribamise and Azeez Solanke also begin their campaign in the mixed doubles on Sunday.

They will play Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Oceania, New Zealand, France and Europe 4 in Group 3 of the qualifiers.

