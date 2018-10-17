Nigeria firms to construct NLNG train 7- NCDMB

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board says procurement and Construction of “Train 7 plant” will be executed by indigenous companies.

Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote said fabrication of pressure vessels, pipes, flare stack and others related to the Train 7 project will be domiciled in Nigeria.

Wabote warned that the era of building such projects in modules abroad to be coupled and shipped in the country was over.

Wabote said;

“I know how we insist on some of these local content requirements from the international oil companies. If you leave them alone, they will build this Train 7 in modules and then ship them from England or the Netherlands, and then take them straight to Bonny and couple them.

“That is not going to happen. We are going to build the Train 7 in-country, because we have the capacity.”

The expansion project will see to the construction of an extra gas processing Train 7 and investment in upstream gas that will ensure sustainable gas supply to its existing Trains 1 to 6.

