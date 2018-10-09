Nigeria National Assembly to resume plenary today

Nigeria’s National Assembly will resume plenary today, after more than two months of being away.

Lawmakers had adjourned plenary on July the 24th to go on recess, and resume on September the 25th. But few days to resumption date, the legislators further shifted the date for resumption until today, 9 October.

Lots of bills, including INEC’s 2019 election budget were left hanging while lawmakers vacationed.

The leadership of the national assembly also made use of the break to defect from the party on whose platform they won their seats- the All Progressives Congress, to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

There is palpable anxiety that today’s plenary will be a showdown between APC and PDP lawmakers, as APC legislators might make moves to impeach senate president Bukola Saraki, and house Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

How will it play by the end of today? Will it be a victory for the APC, the PDP or perhaps a victory for Democracy?

Share this: Tweet



