Nigeria needs a leader with capacity and experience – Atiku

Former Vice President and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar says, Nigeria is in need of a leader with capacity and experience to move the nation out of its numerous challenges.

Speaking in Sokoto shortly after meeting with the PDP delegates in the state, the former Vice president says, he posses the kind of experience required to move Nigeria away from its present predicament.

According to him, the nation has diverse challenges ranging from

security, to political, social and economic woes threatening the foundation of the country.

Atiku reiterated his willingness and commitment to support any candidate that emerged from the party’s primaries.

