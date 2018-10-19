Home Business Nigeria, Norway resolve to strengthen trade relations
Nigeria, Norway resolve to strengthen trade relations
Business
International
0

Nigeria, Norway resolve to strengthen trade relations

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria, Norway resolve to strengthen trade relations

now playing

Nigeria Super Eagles whip Libya 4-0 in AFCON qualifiers

now playing

Youth development- Leaders urged to engage youths in governance

now playing

USTDA releases grant to Nigeria's broad connectivity network

now playing

Nigeria beat Ghana to qualify for 2019 African U17 Cup of Nations

now playing

Nigeria blasts HSBC over bleak Buhari prophecy

Nigeria and Norway have resolved to strengthen trade relations.

Both economies with the same Gross Domestic Product size believe that fresh investment opportunities to be explored abound, as trade volume between both countries stood at $30 billion.

The Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, explained that there was a lot both countries can do together, pointing out that Norway was making plans to increase investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, with focus on the power sector.

The Ambassador, adviced at a stakeholers meeting in Lagos that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector can only compete globally if the power supply in the country is improved and cheap.

Jens-Petter said;

“Nigeria needs renewable energy to take root in the country and incentivize investments.“The power sector needs to be regulated and organised to attract investments. There are huge investment opportunities in the power sector and there is also need to secure these investments.

”He tasked the managers of the Nigerian economy to deploy the use of technology in all sectors of the economy to achieve accelerated economic growth”.

Related Posts

Nigeria Super Eagles whip Libya 4-0 in AFCON qualifiers

TVCN 0

Youth development- Leaders urged to engage youths in governance

TVCN 0

USTDA releases grant to Nigeria’s broad connectivity network

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies