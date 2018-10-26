Home Business Nigeria now better positioned to tap benefits of Int’l trade – Buhari
Nigeria now better positioned to tap benefits of Int’l trade – Buhari
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria now better positioned to tap benefits of Int’l trade – Buhari

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria now better positioned to tap benefits of Int’l trade – Buhari

now playing

Court okays Executive Order on seizure of assets linked to corruption

now playing

APC affirms Buhari as presidential flagbearer

now playing

Efforts underway for Leah Sharibu's release - Presidency

now playing

Full text of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 58th Independence Day address

now playing

President Buhari congratulates APC, Oyetola for winning Osun guber election

Image result for Buhari inaugurates Rivers International airportPresident Muhammadu Buhari has said  Nigeria is now better positioned to tap the benefits of international trade compared to what it used to be in the past.He made this assertion during his visit to Rivers state for commissioning of the newly constructed International Wing of the Port Harcourt Airport.

Correspondent Uche Okoro reports that  the project along with three others in Lagos, Abuja and Kano commenced in February 2014.

It was actualized through a Chinese Exim bank loan of 500 million Dollars with a 100 million dollar counterpart funding from the Federal Government.

Image result for Buhari inaugurates Rivers International airportThe facility is expected to boost the capacity of the Port Harcourt International Airport to cater for the surge in passenger traffic as well as ease movement of goods and services.  And President Buhari is delighted about the positive impact this would have on the Nation’s economy.

The federal ministry of aviation ranks the Port Harcourt International Airport as the third busiest in the country serving almost 2 million passengers in 2017.

But Aviation officials said the new terminal building has the capacity to process 7 million passengers annually. It is equipped with 24check-in counters, 3 baggage claim points, 4 security-screening points and 4 passenger-boarding gates.

Related Posts

Court okays Executive Order on seizure of assets linked to corruption

TVCN 0

APC affirms Buhari as presidential flagbearer

TVCN 0

Efforts underway for Leah Sharibu’s release – Presidency

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies