Nigeria Super Eagles whip Libya 4-0 in AFCON qualifiers
Nigeria Super Eagles whip Libya 4-0 in AFCON qualifiers

Odion Ighalo netted an impressive hat-trick, as Nigeria defeated Libya 4-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, played at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles came into the game needing victory, to solidify their position in Group E and topple the visitors.

Ighalo opened scoring from the penalty spot in the first half, which ended 1-0.

The Chungtuna Yatai striker added a brace in the second half, before Samuel Kalu fired in a stunning fourth in the dying minutes of the game.

Nigeria are now in second place with six points, while Libya are third with three points.

South Africa top Group E with seven points.

