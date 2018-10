The Nigerian Airforce has activated its quick response wing in Agatu, Benue state to curtail security challenges between farmers and herders in the area. Saddique Abubakar was accompanied by senior military personnel to carry out the exercise. He assured residents of communities in Agatu that they can now sleep with their eyes closed.

He warned enemies of peace who had troubled Agatu to stay away or have themselves to blame.

Share this: Tweet