Nigerian Army partners UNOCHA to enhance professionalism

The Nigerian Army has resolved to partner with the United Nations Office for the Coordination Humanitarian Affairs ( UN-OCHA) to develop capacity that will enhance their professionalism in promoting humanitarian principles and conduct during insurgency.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, gave the assurance on Saturday 13th October 2018, during the closing ceremony of a 2-day United Nations- Civil- Military Coordination workshop organised for officers of 7 Division.

He stated that the workshop was apt, interactive and instructive for all the participants, urging them not to relent to train and be resourceful force multipliers by imparting on their troops with the knowledge acquired from the workshop.

Brigadier General Biu commended UN-OCHA and its partners for collaborating with the Army and facilitating the attendance of resource persons from abroad for workshop. He also assured them of a harmonious partnership with the the Nigerian Army towards enhancing sustainable capacity development programmes in the theatre.

In his response, the Deputy Head of OCHA Crispen Rukasha, expressed appreciation to the Acting GOC for attending the closing ceremony of the workshop.

He also thanked the Nigerian Army for partnering with OCHA towards the successful conduct of the UN – Military Coordination Workshop in Maiduguri.

The workshop which harped on operational civil-military interactions, humanitarian principles, perception, actions, guidelines, security and coordination and humanitarian access was attended by eminent resource persons facilitated by UN-OCHA. They include, Major General Moses Obi (Retired), Uta FFilt and Sergio DA Silva.

