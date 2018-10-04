Nigerians call on FG to fix Iseyin-Moniya Ibadan road

Commuters, residents and motorists who ply the Iseyin-Moniya-Ibadan road have called on the federal government to urgently fix the link road.

Commuters say food distribution as well as socio-economic activities have been badly affected even as they crave for quick intervention.

The Iseyin-Moniya Ibadan road is a 62 kilometre which is a major gateway to the Oke-Ogun region of Oyo State.

Due to the deteriorating condition of the road, drivers have to offload their their goods to make it easy for their vehicles to pass.

Travellers are often frustrated as they spend many hours before they get to their destination.

Oke-Ogun made up of ten local governments is the food basket of Oyo State and indeed the southwest region.

Residents want the federal and state governments to meet minds and ensure that the frustrations experienced on this road come to an end.

