Nigerians have been advised to desist from stigmatising recovering drug abusers but rather assist the victims steer clear the social misdemeanor.

Speakers at a symposium organised by the parents’ forum of the Redeemer’s University, Ede made the assertion while speaking on the theme “Drug Abuse and its Attendant Consequences”.

The speakers identified strong Advocacy in all strata of the society especially in schools in fighting against the menace.

