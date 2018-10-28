Nigerians urged to desist from vote buying

Buhari Youth Organisation in Lagos wants Nigerians to protect their votes and desist from vote buying or selling ahead of the 2019 elections.

This is one of the messages at the Youth Pep Talk in Lagos tagged Change Mantra, Before, Now and Future organised with the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups.

Discussants at the annual programme said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved a lot in the areas of infrastructure, electricity, agriculture and economy.

They therefore believe he deserves to be given the opportunity to do a second term to be able to take the nation to a greater height.

Share this: Tweet



