Nigerians urged to unite at national conflict resolution summit
Nigerians have been charged to unite despite the numerous challenges facing the country

At the two-day national summit on conflict resolution organised by The Nation Newspaper and TVC Communications, TVC Vice Chairman, Dele Alake commented that Nigeria is blessed in abundance and it is important to unite to move the country forward.

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani on his part charged the leaders to work hard in making the country peaceful.

Former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu and other speakers talked on the challenges facing the country.

