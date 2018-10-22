Home Business Nigeria’s agriculture sector loses N0bn annually
Nigeria’s agriculture sector loses N0bn annually
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria’s agriculture sector loses N0bn annually

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria’s agriculture sector loses N0bn annually

now playing

FMARD sheds light on why Nigerian rice is expensive and scarce.

now playing

Agric Produce: NIRSAL develops model to facilitate easy transportation

now playing

President Buhari signs 2010 international cocoa agreement.

now playing

Trump wants $12 billion in aid to U.S. farmers suffering from trade war

now playing

Kwara state farmers to benefit from 1 billion naira CBN agric loan

Nigeria’s agricultural sector loses about N20bn annually due to failure of insurance companies to create products to cover small farmers.

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector said the absence of insurance cover for smallholder farmers is one of the reasons why livestock agriculture is not growing in Nigeria.

They added that the sector need insurance products that will aggregate small farmers cooperatively and provide cover for them.

They urged insurance companies to deal with poultry and rice farmers associations, so that agricultural produce can be enhanced.

Related Posts

FMARD sheds light on why Nigerian rice is expensive and scarce.

TVCN 0

Agric Produce: NIRSAL develops model to facilitate easy transportation

TVCN 0

President Buhari signs 2010 international cocoa agreement.

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies