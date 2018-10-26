Home News Africa Nigeria’s school feeding programme will be the largest in Africa – Osinbajo
Nigeria’s school feeding programme will be the largest in Africa – Osinbajo
Africa
International
News
Nigeria
0

Nigeria’s school feeding programme will be the largest in Africa – Osinbajo

0
0
now viewing

Nigeria’s school feeding programme will be the largest in Africa – Osinbajo

now playing

Breaking: El-rufai reinstates 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis

now playing

Average life expectancy in Nigeria is 55 years - WHO

now playing

NAF destroys Boko Haram's logistic base at Tumbun Sale in Borno

now playing

Rangers stun Pillars to lift 2018 Aiteo Cup

now playing

Governor Fayemi scraps education levy in Ekiti schools

Image result for Nigeria's school feeding programme will be the largest in Arica - OsinbajoVice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said the Nigeria Homegrown School Feeding Programme is set to become the largest in Africa.

He disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 20th Global Child Nutrition Forum which held in Tunis.

Statehouse Correspondent, Mariah Olasehinde reports that the Global Child Nutrition Foundation is a global network of practitioners, governments, nonprofit organizations and companies working together to develop and support locally sourced school meal programmes around the world.

It has recognised Nigeria’s Homegrown School Feeding which is one of the National Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari administration.

It was created in 2015 and officially launched in 2016 to deliver social economic support to disadvantaged Nigerians across the country.

Image result for Nigeria's school feeding programme will be the largest in Arica - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who gave a keynote address on Nigeria’s Homegrown School feeding, reiterated that Nutrition is key in enabling children usefully participate, learn, develop mentally and physically compete in an
increasingly competitive global environment.

The theme of the forum is titled: “National School Meal Programmes for Food and Nutrition Security and Multiple Social Benefits.

Related Posts

Breaking: El-rufai reinstates 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis

TVCN 0

Average life expectancy in Nigeria is 55 years – WHO

TVCN 0

NAF destroys Boko Haram’s logistic base at Tumbun Sale in Borno

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies