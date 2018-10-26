Nigeria’s school feeding programme will be the largest in Africa – Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said the Nigeria Homegrown School Feeding Programme is set to become the largest in Africa.

He disclosed this at the closing ceremony of the 20th Global Child Nutrition Forum which held in Tunis.

Statehouse Correspondent, Mariah Olasehinde reports that the Global Child Nutrition Foundation is a global network of practitioners, governments, nonprofit organizations and companies working together to develop and support locally sourced school meal programmes around the world.

It has recognised Nigeria’s Homegrown School Feeding which is one of the National Social Investment Programmes of the Buhari administration.

It was created in 2015 and officially launched in 2016 to deliver social economic support to disadvantaged Nigerians across the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who gave a keynote address on Nigeria’s Homegrown School feeding, reiterated that Nutrition is key in enabling children usefully participate, learn, develop mentally and physically compete in an

increasingly competitive global environment.

The theme of the forum is titled: “National School Meal Programmes for Food and Nutrition Security and Multiple Social Benefits.

