NJC recommends dismissal of two Judges over fraud allegations
The National Judicial Council has recommended the dismissal of two judges to President Muhammadu Buhari, over corruption charges.

The council made the recommendation during its 87th meeting on October 3, 2018.

Justice Ajumogobia’s recommendation for dismissal followed allegations of misconduct contained in a petition to the council by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

According to the Director of Information, Soji Oye, the dismissed judges are , Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court and Justice James Agbadu-Fishim of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

The two judges have been placed on immediate suspension, pending the confirmation of NJC’s recommendations by President Buhari.

The NJC investigated separate petitions sent against them by the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

