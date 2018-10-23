NMA calls for improvement as citizens lose hope in NHIS

Medical Doctors in Ondo state in have raised the alarm over the way Nigerians are increasingly losing hope in National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The doctors under the aegis of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) raised the alarm at a news conference to mark the 2018 physicians week.

The state Chairman of the NMA, Wale Oke said there is a need to to improve enrolment in NHIS from the current less than five percent coverage.

Oke urged government at all levels to take drastic action to ensure that the NHIS programme which is vital to the attainment of Universal health coverage is not allowed to fade out.

