Nnamdi Kanu confirms new video showing him in Jerusalem – Lawyer

The lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who had earlier said the Nigerian Army was responsible for his client’s disappearance, has confirmed that the footage of his client in Jerusalem was real.

The video appeared in the media on Friday, but its authenticity could not be immediately ascertained.

Kanu went missing in September 2017 after a raid on his country home in Abia state by the army. The raid happened shortly after his release from prolonged detention on charges of treason.

The government later outlawed his group, IPOB, which has called for a separate Biafran state.

Ejiofor said he had received a direct statement from Kanu saying that the video was not doctored.

Share this: Tweet



