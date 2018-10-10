Home Business NNPC adopts new measure to enhance fuel supply
NNPC adopts new measure to enhance fuel supply
Business
0

NNPC adopts new measure to enhance fuel supply

0
0
now viewing

NNPC adopts new measure to enhance fuel supply

now playing

NNPC, Seplat sign agreement to deliver 3.4bscfd of gas By 2020

now playing

NNPC to make domestic market value

now playing

NNPC, FAAC's rift will be resolved soon - Adeosun

now playing

NNPC Mulls Recourse to Capital Market Funding

now playing

FAAC meeting deadlock as Adeosun questions NNPC's remittance

Image result for fuel supply in NigeriaThe Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has adopted new measures to enhance fuel supply nationwide in the next six months and beyond.

The measures includes rehabilitation of all domestic refineries, importation of 60 million litres of petrol daily and 40 days sufficiency.

The group general manager, NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu stated in an email that Refineries rehabilitation project are on course with costing for repairs concluded, while financing agreements are to be executed for Engineering Procurement and Construction.

The plan is to ensure availability of petrol in the last quarter this year and first quarter of 2019.

Related Posts

NNPC, Seplat sign agreement to deliver 3.4bscfd of gas By 2020

TVCN 0

NNPC to make domestic market value

TVCN 0

NNPC, FAAC’s rift will be resolved soon – Adeosun

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies