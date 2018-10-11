NNPC adopts new measures to enhance fuel supply nationwide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has adopted new measures to enhance fuel supply nationwide in the next six months and beyond.

The measures includes rehabilitation of all domestic refineries, importation of 60 million litres of petrol daily and 40 days sufficiency.

The group general manager, NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu stated in an email that Refineries rehabilitation project are on course with costing for repairs concluded, while financing agreements are to be executed for Engineering Procurement and Construction.

The plan is to ensure availability of petrol in the last quarter this year and first quarter of 2019.

