NNPC blames oil thieves, vandals for Abia pipeline fire

The NNPC has denied allegations that negligence on its part caused the oil pipeline fire incident which occurred last week in Abia State.

Spokesman for the corporation, Ndu Ughamadu, said the incident was triggered by suspected oil thieves who had hacked into the System pipeline network of the corporation with a view to intercepting the flow of petrol from Port Harcourt to Aba.

Ughamadu regrets that incessant vandalism of pipeline facilities has led to the under-utilization of the Enugu Depot.

