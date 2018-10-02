No improvement in health sector – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association of Nigeria (NMA) Lagos chapter, in commemoration of Nigeria’s58th Independence day has said the health sector need to be revamped.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said brain drain, improper policies and investments, inadequate facilities and health insurance are yet to be addressed in the health sector

The chapter’s president, Dr Saliu Oseni, made the remark in an interview with Newsmen on Sunday in Lagos in commemoration of the country’s 58th Independence.

According to him, the sector has not recorded much improvement in spite of efforts made by the government and other agencies to improve it.

“The reality is that the sector has not been improving; the National Health Insurance that is presumed to have covered about five per cent is far behind the expected result.

