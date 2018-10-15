Home Business No plan to review tax laws, says finance minister
Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, has said the country has no plans to review its tax laws.

Responding to the International Monetary Fund’s recommendation that Nigeria increases its revenue through tax, Zainab said right now the country is not planning to review upward taxes in Nigeria.

The minister added government is making effort to ensure that tax evaders are brought back into the tax net

On debt challenges, the minister also reassured that the country does not have a debt problem because at the ratio of 3 percent of GDP.

