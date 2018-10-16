Northern Syria refugee camp attacked by terrorists, 700 kidnapped
According to reports, Islamic State terrorists have attacked and kidnapped about 700 civilians in the Al Bahra refugee camp.
Media sources says that the extremists ‘before the inaction of pro-American groups took total control over the strip along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, about 20 kilometers long between the settlements of Khadzhin and al-Sousa.’
The report said , In the south of Deir Ezzor provincial government, ‘the U.S.-led international coalition and the Kurdish militias controlled by the Pentagon continue a rare fight against the terrorists.’
Deir Ezzor, about 600 kilometers northeast of Damascus, was largely freed by the Syrian army but has at its positions elements integrated to the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the U.S.-led international coalition.