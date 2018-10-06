Home News NSCDC arrests three night-time robbers in Ondo
NSCDC arrests three night-time robbers in Ondo
NSCDC arrests three night-time robbers in Ondo

NSCDC arrests three night-time robbers in Ondo

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in Ondo state have apprehended three suspects which specialised in robbing people in the night.

The three suspects are also known for stealing of motorcycles and other valuables in Akure and Idanre areas

Parading the suspects before journalists in Akure, the state commandant of the NSCDC, Pedro Ideba warned criminals to relocate from the state or be flushed out.

The NSCDC boss noted that the command would continue to partner with other security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

