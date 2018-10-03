NUC approves PhD, eight other programmes for Caleb University

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the first PhD and eight others programmes for Caleb University.

The approval is contained in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ayandiji Daniel Aina dated 31st August, 2018 duly signed by Dr. G. B. Kumo, Director of Academic Planning for the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC).

“I am directed to inform you that Management Committee during its meeting of Friday 31st August, 2018, considered and approved the establishment of the following postgraduate programmes and the full time mode of the following undergraduate programmes, to be run in the Main Campus of the University, effective from the 2018/2019 academic session”.

A (Ed.) Education/Christian Religious Studies Ed. Guidance and Counselling Sc. Information Systems Sc. Cyber Security PGD Political Science Political Science PGD International Relations International Relations PhD Architecture

Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ayandiji Daniel Aina thanked staff of the University for their commitment and dedication to duty.

“On behalf of Management and Senate, we sincerely appreciate all our team members in the various colleges for the new programmes and the mileage we have added as a University. This is a sign of many more good things to come, a time to rededicate ourselves to greater works and greater heights, a time for us to rejoice at the opportunity for personal and corporate academic and professional development.

“This is more so as we begin to add postgraduate programmes that will grant opportunities for those yet to have their PhDs to have it within institutional framework for Excellence. More to come our ways and greater accomplishments in days ahead in Jesus mighty name. You are greatly appreciated”.

The University is now admitting students to all the newly approved programmes in 2018/2019 academic session.

