OffaRobbery: Kwara govt accuses Police of cheap blackmail

The Kwara state government has accused the Nigeria Police of cheap blackmail over the delay in the arraignment of the Offa robbery suspects.

The police had reportedly accused the Kwara state attorney-general and commissioner for justice of deliberately delaying the arraignment of the suspects.

The state’s commissioner for justice, Kamaldeen Ajibade said the police is being economical with the truth.

He said they have refused to furnish his office with the original case diary which contains the statements of the suspects and the reports of those that investigated the robbery.

Ajibade said it is also difficult to prosecute the suspects in absential since the police are still holding on to them.

Share this: Tweet



