Ogun PDP factional chairman, Bayo Dayo, hails INEC recognition

The factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State loyal to Senator Buruji Kashamu, has hailed the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), recognising him as the authentic Chairman of the party and adopting his list of candidates for the 2019 general election.

Chief Bayo Dayo made this known in Abeokuta, Ogun State while reacting to the INEC letter directed to the National headquarters of the PDP, intimating the party of its decision about the list from Ogun State and why the Bayo

Dayo led faction was recognised.

