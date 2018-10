The Ogun state chapter of the Social Democratic Party has commended the emergence of Donald Duke as the party’s presidential candidate.

Chairman of the party, Kunle Majekodunmi, gave his support and unveiled candidates for the different elective positions in the state, including the Gubernatorial candidate, Rotimi Paseda.

Paseda defeated Opeyemi Agbaje and Sina Kawonise to emerge winner through a direct primary.

Share this: Tweet